- GENERAL NEWS
Lush Gardens Delight Visitors at Park in Suburban Tokyo
13:12 JST, June 24, 2023
Flowers and herbaceous plants delight visitors to Piet Oudolf Garden Tokyo at Hana-Biyori botanic park earlier this month. The garden, which is affiliated with the nearby Yomiuriland amusement park that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, is the first Japanese garden designed by world-famous garden designer Piet Oudolf, who is known for creating natural-looking landscapes. The flowers and plants were originally planted in December 2021, ahead of the facility’s opening last year. For more details visit https://www.yomiuriland.com/hanabiyori/
