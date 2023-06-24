- GENERAL NEWS
Max Price of Tokyo Disney Park 1-Day Ticket to Top 10,000 Yen
11:31 JST, June 24, 2023
TOKYO, June 23 (Jiji Press) — The maximum price of a one-day admission ticket for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be ¥10,900 for adults from Oct. 1, exceeding ¥10,000 for the first time.
Oriental Land Co., the Tokyo Disney Report operator, announced on Friday that it will widen admission fee ranges to ease concentrations of visitors in peak seasons and weekends.
Fees for the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, depend on the date of visit under the variable pricing system introduced in March 2021.
One-day passes for visitors aged 18 or older are currently sold for four different prices between 7,900 and ¥9,400. From October, two new prices of ¥9,900 and ¥10,900 will be added.
The highest-tier tickets will be mainly for weekends in busy periods, Christmas, year-end and New Year’s Day.
The highest-tier tickets for junior and senior high school students will cost ¥9,000, up from ¥7,800. Tickets for elementary school children and preschoolers aged 4 or above will stay the same.
At Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka, the Disney parks’ rival, the adult price of a one-day pass is set to rise to ¥10,400 in the busy period of mid-August, exceeding ¥10,000 for the first time.
