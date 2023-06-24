- GENERAL NEWS
JR East System Failure Disrupts Mobile Suica Charging and Credit Card Transactions
11:21 JST, June 24, 2023
At around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, a system failure occurred that has prevented Mobile Suica app users from charging electronic train fare money to their smartphones, as well as the use of credit cards at JR Ticket Offices (Midori-no-Madoguchi) and ticket vending machines, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced.
The failure is believed to stem from an issue with the power supply to the system server.
As of 9 a.m., there was no estimated timeline for the restoration of the services.
