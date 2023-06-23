Storage and Display Products Expand ‘Oshikatsu’ Fandom into Home Decor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Products designed to allow people to store and display items are seen at Seria Exitmelsa Ginza shop in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

“Oshikatsu” — a term used for the act of passionately supporting favorite figures such as idol singers or anime characters — is getting more sophisticated as fans find more ways to enjoy their collections of goods by decorating their rooms.

Amid the trend, products ranging from simple stands to furniture items for showcasing oshikatsu goods are catching on and enriching the fans’ lives “together with their faves.”

A 27-year-old company employee in Tokyo has filled a section of her room with goods related to her favorite animation, manga and theatrical figures. Acrylic stands fill display boxes on shelves, which hold a manga collection with the covers of some books visible. Framed posters hang on the wall. All of the items are arranged to please her eyes.

“It’s a shame to keep them tucked away,” she said. “My faves looking at me give a boost to my life and feelings.”

She is not alone. Many others are finding comfort in a similar way.

In November last year, At Home Co., which offers real estate information services, conducted a survey on 400 people age 26 and under who live alone. Nearly half of respondents said they are active in oshikatsu activities, of whom 40% have created personal galleries with their favorite items.

“When choosing a room to live in, some people seek a space large enough to display items featuring their favorite figures, while others look for a two-bedroom apartment to use one of the rooms to showcase such goods, even if they live alone,” a public relations person of the company said.

Optional secrecy

The key to creating such an oshikatsu corner is to have items that allow people to store as well as display goods in a stylish way.

At Can Do shops, plastic sheets designed to cover items, such as paper fans or buttons, sell well. At Seria shops, transparent storage boxes, in which key holders can be hung, and assembled acrylic stands are among the popular items.

Dinos Corp., an online shopping site operator, markets a product for customers who want to display goods, but also want to be able to put them away to avoid embarrassment about their obsession around family members and visitors.

A display cart called Oshikatsu Wagon, sold by Dinos Corp., can store goods of various sizes.

The Oshikatsu Wagon has a door that swings open when users want to look at their goods and closes to hide them away. It’s designed to hold various sizes of goods, including DVD cases, special amenities, magazines and paper fans. Key holders can be hung inside the wagon, and cards can be propped up in a grooved space. Priced at ¥19,800, the wagon is 68.5 centimeters high and 34 centimeters wide and deep, with casters for wheeling it around.

“This product is perfect for people who live alone in a room with limited space, or for those who secretly do oshikatsu behind their family’s back. It’s easy to create a space dedicated to their faves,” said Nami Inoue, who is in charge of the company’s product development.

Spreading on social media

“Previously, we’ve heard of ‘otaku rooms,’ and more people are now showing off spaces featuring their faves and storage methods on social media. That has broadened the ways people enjoy collecting such goods,” said Mico, who provides methods to store goods on YouTube.

She said that not only collecting oshikatsu goods but also enjoying adorning rooms with goods tastefully has become part of oshikatsu activities.

She recommends that people who want to create a space dedicated to their faves first figure out how many goods they have.

“Looking at such goods once again will also make you think of your faves attentively. Please start with a small space and enjoy decorating it,” Mico said.