Toyota Launches Remodeled Alphard Minivan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new Alphard, fully remodeled for the first time in about eight years, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Toyota Motor Corp. has launched a fully remodeled version of its Alphard luxury minivan, for the first time in about eight years.

The fourth-generation Alphard achieves a more comfortable ride by increasing the rigidity of the vehicle body and reducing the vibration transmitted to the passengers to one-third of the previous level.

The automaker aims to tap demand from families and other buyers who use it as a pick-up and drop-off vehicle.

Already making gasoline and hybrid versions, Toyota also plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid Alphard for the first time. Prices range from ¥5.4 million to ¥8.72 million.

The Alphard, which went on sale in 2002, has sold about 1.37 million units so far, mainly in Japan. Toyota has also completely revamped the Vellfire, which has the same basic structure as the Alphard.