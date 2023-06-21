Japan Launches Task Force to Address Problems with My Number ID

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, speaks at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The government launched a task force Wednesday to address mishaps with the My Number identification card system, following a spate of problems.

Many cases have emerged in which My Number IDs have been linked to the wrong cardholder’s health insurance and bank details, among other problems.

The government hopes to alleviate public concerns through such measures as introducing multiple checks to prevent a recurrence of the mishaps.

Headed by digital transformation minister Taro Kono, the task force comprises personnel from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the Digital Agency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, welfare minister Kastunobu Kato and others attended the first meeting on Wednesday.

The task force will conduct a comprehensive review of the causes of issues and consider countermeasures.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry is expected to be in charge of liaising with local governments to improve cooperation, based on the liaison role adopted during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.