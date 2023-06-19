Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
7 Missing Divers Found off Okinawa Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:42 JST, June 19, 2023

The regional coast guard headquarters in Okinawa Prefecture said that seven divers who went missing off the coast of Itoman in the prefecture were found later on the day and their were conducting rescue activities.

