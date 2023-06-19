- GENERAL NEWS
7 Missing Divers Found off Okinawa Pref.
15:42 JST, June 19, 2023
The regional coast guard headquarters in Okinawa Prefecture said that seven divers who went missing off the coast of Itoman in the prefecture were found later on the day and their were conducting rescue activities.
