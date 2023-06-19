Marigolds Blossom in Yellow, Orange on Fukuoka Island

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy their time among marigolds at Nokonoshima Island Park in Nishi Ward, Fukuoka, on Wednesday.

FUKUOKA — Yellow and orange marigolds are now in full bloom at Hakata Bay’s Nokonoshima Island Park in Nishi Ward, Fukuoka.

The park on the island of Nokonoshima is home to 50,000 marigolds planted on a slope of about 10,000 square meters overlooking the sea. Visitors on Wednesday were seen wandering about entranced by the flowers and taking pictures with their smartphones.

The park charges an entrance fee, but visitors can pick flowers until mid-July in designated areas at no additional cost.

“You can get a panoramic view of the flowers on the slope that’s just superb,” said a 71-year-old visiting from Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture.