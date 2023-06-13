- GENERAL NEWS
Shipments of Watermelons Peak in Tottori Pref. Town
17:50 JST, June 13, 2023
Examiners check watermelons on conveyer-belts at a fruit sorting facility of Japan Agricultural Cooperatives’ Tottori Chuo branch in Hokuei, Tottori Prefecture. The town is one of the most prolific production areas of watermelons, with shipments of the fruit currently peaking. From now until mid-July, roughly 8,500 tons of Daiei Suika watermelons will be shipped mainly to the Kansai region. About 30,000 watermelons are carried along conveyer-belts at the facility every day, where examiners tap each fruit to hear the sound it makes. Apparently, the watermelons have grown soundly this year and are extremely sweet.
