Wild Boar Injures 5 People in Nagasaki Pref. City

The Yomiuri Shimbun



OMURA, Nagasaki — Five people, including a man in his 30s, were attacked Sunday by a wild boar in a residential area of Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The 30-something man called emergency services at around 9:55 a.m. on the day, reportedly saying, “A wild pig has rammed me and injured my leg.”

According to the municipal government and other authorities, the four others targeted by the swine — a 2-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man and a woman both in their 70s — were rammed or bitten, causing leg injuries. Four of the five people involved were taken to hospital.

Police officers and city officials chased the animal and captured it behind a nearby elementary school about two hours after the attacks. The boar, thought to be a sow, measures about 110 centimeters long and weighs more than 50 kilograms.

At around 9 a.m. on the day, the municipal government received information about a wild boar emerging from the sea about 2 kilometers from the site of the attacks. As it is still unknown if this was the same feral pig involved in the attacks, the local authorities are calling for vigilance.