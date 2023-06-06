- GENERAL NEWS
Kishida Cabinet Kicks Off Cool Biz Season in Colorful Okinawan Shirts
13:37 JST, June 6, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and members of his Cabinet wore colorful Okinawan shirts to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to promote the Cool Biz campaign.
Cool Biz is an initiative launched in Japan in the 2000s to encourage office workers to wear casual clothing in summer to reduce energy consumption from air-conditioning.
The prime minister wore a shirt presented to him by Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on May 30.
“The texture of the material is great. It’s refreshing. I feel lighter,” Kishida said.
