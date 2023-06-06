Kishida Cabinet Kicks Off Cool Biz Season in Colorful Okinawan Shirts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, is seen ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and members of his Cabinet wore colorful Okinawan shirts to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to promote the Cool Biz campaign.

Cool Biz is an initiative launched in Japan in the 2000s to encourage office workers to wear casual clothing in summer to reduce energy consumption from air-conditioning.

The prime minister wore a shirt presented to him by Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on May 30.

“The texture of the material is great. It’s refreshing. I feel lighter,” Kishida said.