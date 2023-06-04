- GENERAL NEWS
2 Bodies Found in Shizuoka Pref. After Heavy Rains
17:03 JST, June 4, 2023
SHIZUOKA — Two bodies have been discovered in Shizuoka Prefecture in separate incidents linked to heavy downpours triggered by a strong typhoon and seasonal rain front, the prefectural police announced Sunday.
A body was found in the wreckage of a house hit by a landslide in Kita Ward, Hamamatsu. The police are trying to confirm the identity of the body. They have been unable to contact a resident of the house who is believed to be in his 30s.
Another body was discovered on a beach in Fukuroi on Sunday morning. The person who found the body alerted the police at around 6 a.m.
A man in his 70s from the neighboring city of Iwata had been reported missing amid the heavy rains and prefectural police are investigating a possible connection.
The beach where the body was found is several kilometers east of a river with an embankment that collapsed in the heavy rain. The missing man lived along the river.
