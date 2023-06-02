Wakayama Prefecture City Issues Evacuation Order As Rivers Exceed Flood Warning Levels

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cars drive through a flooded road in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.

The government of Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, issued its highest Level 5 evacuation order at around 11:30 a.m. due to potential severe flooding from heavy rains.

The order called on 12,823 residents in 6167 households to immediately seek safety as two rivers in the city, Hikata River and Kamo River, exceeded flood warning levels.