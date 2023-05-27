- GENERAL NEWS
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from 12th Floor at Apartment in Yamaguchi Pref.
12:24 JST, May 27, 2023
Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a distress call was made to emergency services reporting that a boy had fallen from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture.
A 4-year-old boy was soon found in a water storage tank located within the apartment grounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead approximately an hour and a half after the initial emergency call.
According to the prefectural police, the boy lived in the apartment with his parents and one sibling. The mother is reported to have made the emergency call. The boy is believed to have fallen onto the water tank, breaking through its cover.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo