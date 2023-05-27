4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from 12th Floor at Apartment in Yamaguchi Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yamaguchi prefectural police

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a distress call was made to emergency services reporting that a boy had fallen from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A 4-year-old boy was soon found in a water storage tank located within the apartment grounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead approximately an hour and a half after the initial emergency call.

According to the prefectural police, the boy lived in the apartment with his parents and one sibling. The mother is reported to have made the emergency call. The boy is believed to have fallen onto the water tank, breaking through its cover.