- GENERAL NEWS
Japan Firm Creates Colorful Fabrics to Prep for Summer
10:54 JST, May 27, 2023
Colorful fabrics, which will be used to make yukata, are hung to dry at Iseyasu Senkosho in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. The dyeing company was founded in 1916 and uses a traditional dyeing technique called chusen in which colors are poured over the fabric to create intricate patterns. The fabrics produced using chusen are characterized by their vibrant hues and comfortable feel. The company said it has received triple the number of orders compared to the previous year.
