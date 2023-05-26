- GENERAL NEWS
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Chiba Prefectures
19:12 JST, May 26, 2023
A 6.2 -magnitude earthquake struck eastern Japan at around 7:03 p.m. Friday. The earthquake, with an intensify of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, hit the southern part of Ibaraki prefecture and the northern part of Chiba prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers. There are no concern about any possible tsunami. The observed long-period ground motion reached a maximum of intensity 2.
