- GENERAL NEWS
NTT West Reports Telephone, Internet Outages in Osaka
13:10 JST, May 25, 2023
NTT West announced Thursday that communication services, including telephone and internet, have been unavailable in parts of Osaka Prefecture from around 10:26 a.m. on the day, due to communication equipment failure. There has been difficulty connecting emergency calls for police or ambulances.
