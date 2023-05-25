Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
NTT West Reports Telephone, Internet Outages in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:10 JST, May 25, 2023

NTT West announced Thursday that communication services, including telephone and internet, have been unavailable in parts of Osaka Prefecture from around 10:26 a.m. on the day, due to communication equipment failure. There has been difficulty connecting emergency calls for police or ambulances.

