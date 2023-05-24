- GENERAL NEWS
Artisan in Chiba Pref. Busy Crafting Boshu Uchiwa Fans for Summer
15:48 JST, May 24, 2023
A craftsperson makes traditional Boshu uchiwa round fans at a workshop in Minami-Boso, Chiba Prefecture, before the arrival of summer. With their distinctive handles crafted from locally sourced bamboo, Boshu fans are among Japan’s best-known round fans alongside the Kyo uchiwa fans of Kyoto and the Marugame uchiwa fans of Kagawa Prefecture. The Uyama Kobo workshop often welcomes students on school excursions for hands-on learning. “I’d like people to feel the season and the aesthetics unique to these colorful fans,” artisan Mayumi Uyama said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo