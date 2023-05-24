Artisan in Chiba Pref. Busy Crafting Boshu Uchiwa Fans for Summer

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A craftsperson makes traditional Boshu uchiwa round fans at a workshop in Minami-Boso, Chiba Prefecture, before the arrival of summer. With their distinctive handles crafted from locally sourced bamboo, Boshu fans are among Japan’s best-known round fans alongside the Kyo uchiwa fans of Kyoto and the Marugame uchiwa fans of Kagawa Prefecture. The Uyama Kobo workshop often welcomes students on school excursions for hands-on learning. “I’d like people to feel the season and the aesthetics unique to these colorful fans,” artisan Mayumi Uyama said.