- GENERAL NEWS
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Izu Islands
17:00 JST, May 22, 2023
A strong earthquake hit Toshima Island, part of Tokyo’s Izu Islands on Monday, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. No tsunami warning has been issued.
