Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Izu Islands


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:00 JST, May 22, 2023

A strong earthquake hit Toshima Island, part of Tokyo’s Izu Islands on Monday, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. No tsunami warning has been issued.

