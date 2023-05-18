Japan Calls Pyongyang Satellite a ‘Provocation’

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on April 13.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticized North Korean preparations to launch a military reconnaissance satellite at a press conference on Wednesday. “Even if it’s labeled a satellite, any launch would constitute a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, representing a serious security provocation,” he said.

Matsuno clarified that, at the moment, there have been no official reports regarding any launch from North Korea.

“We will continue to establish an appropriate framework based on comprehensive analysis and evaluation,” he added.