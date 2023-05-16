French Artist Calls for Peace With Painting in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A painting is seen on the grass at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

A painting promoting a message of peace has been unveiled on the grass at Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, ahead of the G7 summit, which is set to begin on Friday in Hiroshima.

The 16-meter by 50-meter painting, which depicts two hands grasping wrists, was created by French artist Saype, 34, using chalk, charcoal and other mediums sprayed onto the grass. The artist said the painting will naturally dissolve in about two weeks.

Saype has been creating paintings in Okinawa, Nagasaki and Shizuoka prefectures since April. The aim has been to promote dialogue and unity among nations at a time when the international community is deeply divided as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other issues.

Saype said he believes that art has the power to change the world and wants to convey a message of building peace through dialogue.