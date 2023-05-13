- GENERAL NEWS
Earthquake hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Pref.
16:46 JST, May 13, 2023
An earthquake hit the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at around 4 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Toshima. A warning for tsunami was not issued.
