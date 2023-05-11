- GENERAL NEWS
New Service Makes It Possible for My Number Cardholders to Leave Their IDs at Home
17:20 JST, May 11, 2023
A service enabling My Number cardholders to use a smartphone app in place of the physical identification cards launched on Thursday.
The Digital Agency is touting the convenience of the new service, which allows administrative procedures to be carried out online, without cardholders needing to have their My Number IDs at hand.
The service is currently only available on mobile devices that use the Android operating system.
My Number cardholders have to apply through the Mynaportal app to use the service. Once registered, related procedures can be carried out anytime with just a smartphone.
The government is currently in talks with Apple Inc. to make the service available on iPhones.
By the end of this year, users will be able to print copies of residence and birth certificates, among other documents, at convenience stores.
The government also wants to make it possible for My Number cardholders to use the smartphone service in place of health insurance cards by April next year.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support