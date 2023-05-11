- GENERAL NEWS
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s Chiba
7:58 JST, May 11, 2023
Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)—A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 hit Chiba and neighboring prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday morning.
The quake, which struck around 4:16 a.m. local time, measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the country’s seismic intensity scale, in the Chiba city of Kisarazu.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred in the southern part of Chiba at a depth of about 40 kilometers. It is unlikely to trigger tsunami, the agency said.
