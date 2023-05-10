Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

An earthquake measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 hit Tokyo at around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

The epicenter, which had an estimated magnitude of 4.1, was in northwestern Chiba Prefecture, at a depth of 70 kilometers.

No tsunami warning has been issued.