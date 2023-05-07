Japan-raised Female Pandas, Father, in Good Health in China

Courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding

A video screengrab shows a panda on public display

SHANGHAI — A panda research base in China has posted a video on its social media account depicting pandas Eimei and his two daughters, Ohin and Touhin, who took up residence at the base in February after spending many years at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture. All three are seen to be doing well.

The 95-second-long video, which was shot May 5, shows the three bears eating bamboo and relaxing. It is the first time for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan Province to publicize the pandas’ status.

The video was reposted on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, and panda fans in Japan and China expressed their delight, writing such phrases as “We can finally see Eimei and his family” and “I can’t wait to meet them.”

It has yet to be decided when the pandas will go on public display, according to the base.