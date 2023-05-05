MPD Riot Squad Officer Dies in Apparent Suicide in Prime Minister’s Office Restroom

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has died in an apparent suicide after being found bleeding on the floor of a restroom stall on the first floor of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo early Friday morning.

The officer,25, a member of the MPD’s riot squad, is believed to have committed suicide using his department-issued service revolver at about 4:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a senior officer at the Kojimachi Police Station, a colleague was in the restroom of the building in Chiyoda Ward at the time and said he heard a shot fired.

He checked on the officer in the stall and found him bleeding on the floor. The gun was found near the collapsed officer.