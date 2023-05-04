Centuries-Old Wisteria in Bloom at Saitama Pref. Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors enjoy the spectacle and fragrance of Kotsuhata no Fuji wisteria blossoms at Chosenji Temple in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture. The wisteria, now at peak bloom in front of the main hall of the temple, has been designated a natural treasure by the prefecture and is estimated to be more than 650 years old. The flower clusters have grown to about 1 to 1.5 meters in length, forming lush purple curtains. Peak bloom is expected to last until Sunday, according to the temple. The public can visit the wisteria from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and entrance fees range from ¥300 to ¥500 for those of junior high school age or older.