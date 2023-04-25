Shinkansen Train Suspended Between Okayama, Hakata as Suspicious Object Found in Hiroshima Station

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Hiroshima prefectural police headquarters in Hiroshima

The Sanyo Shinkansen high-speed train service has been suspended since around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday between Okayama and Hakata train stations after a suspicious object was found in Hiroshima Station.

West Japan Railway Co. made the decision to suspend that portion of the line as Hiroshima Station is situated between those two stations.

The suspicious object was found around 1 p.m. in a paper bag left in the men’s restroom of the Ekie commercial facility inside JR Hiroshima Station.

The Ekie operator soon evacuated the facility and closed the entire building.

Hiroshima Prefectural Police are continuing to investigate the suspicious object.