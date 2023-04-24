Hakodate Park Sees Cherry Blossoms Reach Early Full Bloom

The Yomiuri Shimbun

HAKODATE, Hokkaido — Cherry blossoms in full bloom are enjoyed by visitors at Goryokaku Park in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Monday. According to the Hakodate Local Meteorological Office, someiyoshino cherry trees usually are at full bloom on May 2, but this year reached their peak on Thursday, the earliest since records began in 1953. A 56-year-old office worker from Higashi Ward, Sapporo, who took photos of the blossoms, said, “The blossoms are particularly spectacular.” According to the Hakodate municipal office, the blossoms will remain in full bloom until the middle of this week.