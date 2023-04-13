- GENERAL NEWS
98 Mpox Cases Confirmed in Japan This Year
9:00 JST, April 13, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The cumulative number of mpox cases in Japan has reached 106, of which 98 were confirmed this year, health ministry data have shown.
“The infection is considered to be spreading in the country,” a ministry official said, adding that people with suspected symptoms should consult medical institutions early.
The viral disease, which develops symptoms similar to those of smallpox, is transmitted by infected animals. The disease, previously known as monkeypox, also spreads through contact with rashes or body fluids of infected people.
Infected people develop rashes, fever and other symptoms after an incubation period of six to 13 days.
The disease’s mortality rate is low, with most patients recovering naturally within two to four weeks. But serious cases have been seen overseas.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
-
Japan Law Takes Effect to Get Cyclists to Wear Helmets, Faces Uphill Battle
-
Tokyoites Brave Rain to View Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom
-
Double-flowered Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak in Central Tokyo Park
-
River Boat in Kyoto Capsizes, One Crewman Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression