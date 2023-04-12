Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Yellow Dust from China Expected to Cover Wide Area of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visibility is low in the city of Fukuoka on Wednesday morning due to yellow dust from China.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:52 JST, April 12, 2023

Yellow dust from China was observed in the cities of Hiroshima and Fukuoka, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Wednesday morning.

The dust is expected to cover a wide area from northern Japan to western Japan through Thursday, and the agency is calling for caution as visibility could drop below 5 kilometers in some areas.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING