- GENERAL NEWS
Yellow Dust from China Expected to Cover Wide Area of Japan
11:52 JST, April 12, 2023
Yellow dust from China was observed in the cities of Hiroshima and Fukuoka, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Wednesday morning.
The dust is expected to cover a wide area from northern Japan to western Japan through Thursday, and the agency is calling for caution as visibility could drop below 5 kilometers in some areas.
