Children’s Day Ceramics Ready for Shipment in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:27 JST, March 28, 2023

Workers at a ceramics manufacturer in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, examine porcelain ornaments for Children’s Day before packing them for shipment. Shipments of the seasonal baubles peak in late March in the city, which is known for its quality ceramics. The company, Chugai Toen Co., produces some 110 different kinds of the ornaments, such as carps and boys wearing kabuto helmets, which are shipped out ahead of the May 5 Children’s Day holiday.

