Experts Urge G7 Countries to Hold Talks on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Panelists talk at the Tokyo Conference 2023 in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

Experts from around the world issued a joint proposal at a conference Friday urging the Group of Seven nations to accelerate dialogue on ending Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The experts, from research institutes in 10 countries, discussed global issues and the role of the G7 countries at the Tokyo Conference 2023 held on the day.

“In order to lay the groundwork for the start of peace negotiations as soon as possible, more countries need to come together. G7 nations should engage in dialogue with these countries to facilitate the process,” the proposal said.

With competition between the United States and China intensifying, the proposal warned that there is an “increased risk of a more fragmented world.”

The proposal called on the G7 to “defend the rule of law and order, freedom, territorial integrity and human rights” and also called for greater support for developing countries struggling to secure energy resources due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the conference and received a copy of the proposal. “We must end the [Russian] invasion as soon as possible,” Kishida said.

Ahead of a Japan-chaired G7 summit meeting to be held in Hiroshima in May, the prime minister said the G7 countries would defend the international order based on the rule of law and strengthen ties with emerging and developing countries in the so-called Global South.

The agenda of the conference’s open session included a 12-point proposal put forward by China over Moscow’s military aggression that included the suggestion to resume direct dialogue.

Council on Foreign Relations Senior Vice President James Lindsay of the U.S., accused China of not pressurizing Russia to enter negotiations.

Sunjoy Joshi, who heads the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, said Beijing’s proposals would not work because the world does not trust China.

