Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Cherry Blossom Viewing

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors walk among the cherry blossoms on Inui Street on the Imperial Palace grounds in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on a rainy Saturday.

The Imperial Palace’s Inui Street was opened to the public for cherry blossom viewing for the first time in four years — and the first time since the start of the Reiwa era — on Saturday, with visitors braving a chilly rain to walk down the scenic path.

The seasonal spring opening of the 750-meter road has been canceled since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The autumn opening was restarted last year.

Inui Street commands a view of the stone walls of the former Edo Castle and is lined with 103 cherry trees of about 30 varieties, including Someiyoshino and Shidarezakura.

Despite the inclement weather, visitors stopped to admire the blossoms in full bloom and took off their masks to take photos.

“I had always wanted to see the cherry blossoms at the Imperial Palace, so I have been waiting for this day to come,” said Ken Adachi, 72, of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. “The cherry blossoms wet in the rain are also beautiful.”

Admission to the street is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 2.

