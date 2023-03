The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police car is seen near where the two children were found in Nagoya on Friday.

NAGOYA — Two children were found unresponsive in a parking lot in Nagoya at around 3:55 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

They were later confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital. The two children are believed to be infants who may have fallen from a nearby apartment building.