17 Houses Burn Down in Otsu, 1 Woman Dead

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Houses are engulfed in a fire in Otsu on Sunday.

OTSU — A woman in her 60s was killed in a fire that burned down 17 houses in Otsu on Sunday.

The fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. on the day at seven connected two-story wooden row houses and destroyed them. The fire spread to nine other connected houses as well as a stand-alone house.

According to the Otsu Police Station, the woman was taken to a hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

A woman in her 70s is unaccounted for, the police said.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.