- GENERAL NEWS
17 Houses Burn Down in Otsu, 1 Woman Dead
12:16 JST, March 20, 2023
OTSU — A woman in her 60s was killed in a fire that burned down 17 houses in Otsu on Sunday.
The fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. on the day at seven connected two-story wooden row houses and destroyed them. The fire spread to nine other connected houses as well as a stand-alone house.
According to the Otsu Police Station, the woman was taken to a hospital, but was later confirmed dead.
A woman in her 70s is unaccounted for, the police said.
The police are investigating the cause of the fire.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING