3 People Found Dead in Nagano House Fire

Courtesy of a neighbor

A house burns early Saturday morning in Nagano City.

NAGANO — Three people were found dead in a fire at a two-story wooden house in Nagano City early Saturday morning.

The house was occupied by five people: a man in his 60s, his mother, his wife, and two sons in their 30s. The eldest son escaped and is safe, but authorities have been unable to contact the remaining four.

The fire was extinguished about 3 hours and 20 minutes after it was reported to the fire department at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday. The house was completely destroyed. The Nagano Prefectural Police are investigating the identity of the bodies.