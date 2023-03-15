Public Park Opens in Tokyo Near British Embassy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanzomon Enchi park in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, is seen on Wednesday.

A public park built on land formerly used by the British Embassy in Tokyo opened Wednesday.

Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura and Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy Helen Smith cut the ribbon at a ceremony in Hanzomon Enchi park in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward.

The ministry developed the site as part of Kokyo Gaien National Garden following the return of the 7,000-square-meter site — which accounted for one-fifth of the embassy’s grounds — to the Japanese government in August 2015.

The British garden-inspired park includes replanted taihaku cherry trees that were originally put in by Prince William during a visit in February 2015. The garden also features Zelkova, ginkgo and maple trees, and a lawn and terrace with benches.

The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closing at 4 p.m. from October to February) and admission is free.