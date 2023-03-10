Osaka Expo Flying Car Model on Display in Japan for First Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A full-size model of the VoloCity air taxi is on display at Grand Front Osaka on Wednesday.

A full-size model of a so-called flying car to be used at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is being shown to the public in Osaka through Sunday.

Displayed in a first-floor plaza at the Grand Front Osaka commercial facility by Osaka Station, the VoloCity air taxi will be operated by Japan Airlines Co. during the World Expo, which runs for six months from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025.

VoloCity was developed by German startup Volocopter GmbH and is being shown in Japan for the first time.

The helicopter-like vehicle can seat two people and has a total diameter of 11.3 meters and height of 2.5 meters. Fully electric, it is powered by batteries and has 18 rotors.

Designed for short distance and urban transportation, VoloCity is estimated to be able to fly at 90 kph with a range of about 35 kilometers.