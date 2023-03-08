Tokyo Exhibit Features Lifelike Cardboard Sculptures of Animals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Exhibit visitors view Genta Honnoh’s cardboard sculpture of a snow leopard in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, in February.

An exhibition of works by sculptor Genta Honnoh, who uses cardboard to create striking statues of animals, is being held at Ecoru Togoshi, a facility in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, that promotes environmental studies.

Honnoh glues together sheets of cardboard, carves out shapes and colors them with acrylic paint. Many of his works depict animals.

A key feature of Honnoh’s work is that he employs used cardboard, and the exhibition is being held to teach children about environmental protection.

Twenty-five sculptures of various sizes are on display, depicting animals such as a cheetah, Hokkaido squirrel and chimpanzee. Each one is accompanied by a placard with a description of the animal’s habitat and daily routines.

Children at the exhibition were excited to see the 2-meter-long depiction of a powerful snow leopard.

“My children reacted as if they saw the real thing,” said Mai Koga, 35, a Kawasaki resident who visited the exhibition with her two children. “It’s unbelievable that these are made of cardboard.”

The exhibition runs through March 26.