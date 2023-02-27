Snowplow Railcar Fascinates Train Fans in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A snowplow clears snow from the rails on the JR Soya Line in Hokkaido on Monday. The snowplow train has been used by Hokkaido Railway Co. since when the JR group companies were the state-run Japanese National Railways. On the Soya Line, which connects Wakkanai on Hokkaido’s northernmost tip and Asahikawa, the snowplow typically makes a daily round-trip journey from December to March. Many train lovers gather along sections of the line to take photos of the striking railcar.