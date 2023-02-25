- GENERAL NEWS
Japan PM Kishida Awarded Title of Honorary Sommelier
11:53 JST, February 25, 2023
The Japan Sommelier Association awarded the title of Honorary Sommelier to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday. The title is given to those who have made significant contributions to the promotion of wine and sake. This is the first time it has been awarded to a prime minister while in office.
Shinya Tasaki, president of the association, bestowed the certificate at the Prime Minister’s Office. Kishida said that he would like to promote Japanese culture to the world, including sake and food, according to Tasaki.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING