Japan PM Kishida Awarded Title of Honorary Sommelier

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida smiles with a bottle of sake in his hand at the Prime Minister’s Office in December 2021.

The Japan Sommelier Association awarded the title of Honorary Sommelier to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday. The title is given to those who have made significant contributions to the promotion of wine and sake. This is the first time it has been awarded to a prime minister while in office.

Shinya Tasaki, president of the association, bestowed the certificate at the Prime Minister’s Office. Kishida said that he would like to promote Japanese culture to the world, including sake and food, according to Tasaki.