Old Japan Streetscape To Be Created At New Tokyo Attraction

Courtesy of Manyo Club Co.

An artist’s rendering of an attraction that will recreate an Edo streetscape in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

A streetscape inspired by the days when the city of Tokyo was known as Edo will open to the public in February 2024 in the area adjacent to Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, it has been announced.

According to Kanagawa Prefecture-based developer Manyo Club Co., the planned attraction will include a commercial complex inspired by historical Edo, with three floors above ground and one below. There will also be an onsen bath facility with nine stories above ground and one underground.

Hot spring water will be brought from the famous Hakone resort among other locations.

“I hope this attraction will play a pivotal role in invigorating Toyosu,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the Tokyo metropolitan government building, after being informed of the plan by the company earlier this month.

The attraction was initially planned to open in 2016 in tandem with the opening of the market. However, construction was considerably delayed due to the withdrawal of a developer and the postponement of the market’s relocation to its current spot.