Pollen Season Begins in 21 of Japan’s Prefectures
13:04 JST, February 16, 2023
The pollen season has begun in 21 of the nation’s prefectures, Weathernews Inc. announced Wednesday.
The company’s full breakdown runs thus: seven prefectures in Kyushu; seven prefectures in Kanto; and Ehime, Kochi, Yamaguchi, Shimane, Wakayama, Mie, and Shizuoka.
The Kyushu region’s starting date was largely unchanged from typical years, while the Kanto region was about a week behind average.
Regarding cedar pollen dispersion, Kyushu is forecast to peak soon; the Kinki, Tokai, and Kanto regions will reach a pinnacle in late February; Hokuriku levels will climax in early March; and Tohoku will top out in early March or later.
Hinoki (Japanese cypress) pollen will crest from late March onward, starting from Kyushu.
