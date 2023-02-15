- GENERAL NEWS
Amur Adonis Plants Bloom at Tokyo Garden
15:15 JST, February 15, 2023
Fukujuso, or Amur Adonis, plants blossom at Tonogayato Gardens in Kokubunji, Tokyo. Named after its golden flowers, the plant conveys feelings of congratulations, so it is linked with happiness and longevity. The plant is also called Ganjitsuso (New Year’s flower) as it blooms around the Lunar New Year. “Viewing them on a sunny day is recommended as their petals open in sunshine,” said a garden official. The blossoms will be at their best through the end of the month.
