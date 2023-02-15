Free Ukraine War Photo Exhibit Opens in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor attends a photo exhibition at The Yomiuri Shimbun Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches a year since its start on Feb. 24, 2022, a free photo exhibition featuring the people of Ukraine living through the war opened Tuesday at The Yomiuri Shimbun Building in Tokyo.

The exhibition features 10 large panel photographs by Yomiuri Shimbun photographers that show the devastation of war and hope of some residents of Ukraine who fled to Japan.

The photos are on display through Feb. 28 at the gallery on the third floor of the building in the Otemachi district of Chiyoda Ward.

“I saw a glimpse of the hope of the Ukrainian people in the photos of babies born at an evacuation site,” said a 58-year-old homemaker who visited the exhibit from Musashino, Tokyo.

On Feb. 24, Prof. Hidenori Watanave of the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Interdisciplinary Information Studies will demonstrate Liquid Galaxy, which uses a large multi-display system to give visitors a visual experience of the local situation.

The third-floor gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays.

Another exhibit showcasing Ukraine photos by Yomiuri Shimbun photographers will take place from March 17-30 at the Sony Imaging Gallery in the Ginza district of Chuo Ward, Tokyo, featuring 30 photos.