- GENERAL NEWS
Fashion Designer Junko Koshino Designs Towel for Osaka Marathon
10:36 JST, February 15, 2023
OSAKA — A design by fashion industry veteran Junko Koshino will adorn the 2023 Osaka Marathon finisher’s towel for runners who complete the race on Feb. 26
Manufactured by Osaka-based sporting giant Mizuno Corp., the towel features a depiction of Osaka Castle on a black and green background.
“The marathon is being held for the first time in three years, now that we’ve overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s enjoy the renewal of Japan,” said Osaka-native Koshino.
The Kansai University cheer squad will be among groups of performers spurring on runners in front of Osaka City Hall and other locations along the marathon route.
Performances will include a Yosakoi traditional dance with wooden clappers and a drumming display.
This year’s marathon is co-sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
