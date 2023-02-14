Newborn Baby Lambs Welcomed at Chiba Pref. Farm

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A baby lamb is weighed in a bucket at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, where ewes are giving birth. On Feb. 8, the first lambs of the year — twins — were born at the farm, followed by seven more lambs by Monday morning. The ewes are busy licking their newborns clean, or snuggling with their little lambs. The farm, which keeps about 500 sheep, expects some 20 births by the end of March. It will hold lamb-weighing events on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays from Feb. 25 to March 21.