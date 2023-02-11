Japan Temple Belfry Illuminated with Colors of Ukraine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The belfry at Zenkoji temple in Nagano is illuminated with yellow and blue lights, evoking the colors of Ukraine’s national flag and expressing hope for an early peace following the country’s invasion by Russia. The spectacle can be seen through Sunday as part of the Nagano Tomyo Festival, a lighting-based event that kicked off Thursday. The temple’s main hall — a National Treasure — is bathed in a variety of colors, including red, gold and purple, conjuring an ethereal atmosphere.